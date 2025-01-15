How Abu Dhabi schools are enhancing career, university guidance programmes

Schools in Abu Dhabi are ramping up their career and university guidance programmes to help students explore a variety of pathways, ensuring they make well-informed decisions about their future.

This initiative, introduced by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), was designed to empower students in making informed career and university choices.

This programme has become a mandatory requirement and is designed to provide a comprehensive approach to preparing students for life beyond high school.

A key feature of the new mandate is the introduction of annual evaluations to measure the effectiveness of these programmes. These assessments allow schools to adapt and refine their strategies based on real, measurable outcomes.

When Khaleej Times reached out to headteachers across Abu Dhabi, some of them explained that tailored guidance begin as early as Year 9 when students start selecting subjects.

"Our dedicated full-time University and Careers Guidance Counsellor plays a pivotal role in this process. Students and parents can schedule one-on-one meetings at any time for personalised support. Transition periods, such as moving from Year 11 to Year 12, are key milestones where we hold in-depth discussions with students and parents to evaluate options and align decisions with future aspirations," explained Rachel Batty, careers and university guidance counsellor at British International School Abu Dhabi.

Workshops on essential skills

The guidance programmes go beyond academic advice, offering workshops on essential skills like crafting personal statements, building CVs, and interview preparation.

“Students are supported in navigating competitive application platforms such as UCAS and Common App, with resources to meet deadlines, refine essays, and prepare for standardised tests like the SAT and IELTS. Additionally, guidance on scholarships and financial aid is available to make higher education more accessible," Michael Bloy, principal, Al Raha Gardens said.

He added, “Alumni contribute to the programme by sharing their experiences with university applications, campus life, and professional opportunities, enriching the support system for current students."

Aside from providing personalised guidance programmes, schools also host targeted sessions to guide students through application process for various countries.

Thomas Nelson, deputy headteacher for Physical and Health Education at GEMS Cambridge International School in Abu Dhabi, noted that platforms like Unifrog and events focused on different regional pathways help students research universities, track their applications, and find scholarship opportunities.

"We run focused workshops on application processes for different regions, such as UCAS for the UK, the Common App for the USA, and regional pathways in the UAE and beyond. For non-university-bound students, we provide targeted career advice and skill development opportunities to prepare them for immediate employment or vocational training," he added.

University visits, guidance on technical education Institutions also organise robust programme of on-campus, university visits and mini-fairs offers students direct access to admissions representatives and valuable insights into diverse academic pathways. Robert Rinaldo, head of school, GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi, said: "This year alone, we have welcomed representatives from over 40 universities from destinations including the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, Asia, and MENA. These events allow students to ask questions, understand programme offerings, and explore institutions that align with their aspirations." Recognising that university may not be the right path for every student, schools also provide guidance on technical and vocational education. "We provide support for students interested in taking gap years, including structured programmes for personal growth, internships, or volunteering. We also support students pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, online certifications, or micro-credentials through platforms like Coursera or edX," added Rinaldo. To ensure the continued success of these initiatives, schools carry out annual assessments to evaluate the effectiveness of these guidance programmes. "These evaluations include student and parent feedback surveys, self-assessments, and outcome tracking of our learners' post-secondary pursuits. Insights from these evaluations guide enhancements to our curriculum adaptation and the introduction of new support services tailored to evolving student needs," Kuki Tyagi, Principal/CEO, The Cambridge High School – Abu Dhabi, said.