Former assistant director of admissions at Harvard Law School now in UAE to help students achieve their Ivy League dreams

Heather Wallick is expanding her operations to the UAE, offering students the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the field of education consulting.

Heather Wallick, a prominent figure in higher education admissions and the founder of Wallick Consulting, is set to expand her operations to the UAE. With over a decade of experience as the former assistant director of admissions at Harvard Law School, Wallick is renowned for her unparalleled expertise in navigating the admissions process at the world's top schools.

Under her leadership, Wallick Consulting has quickly risen to prominence, establishing itself as a dominant force in Ivy League education consulting. Today, Wallick is recognised as one of the most sought-after admissions coaches globally, trusted by students aspiring for elite academic institutions.

Since its founding in 2017 in India, Wallick Consulting has consistently helped students gain admission to the world's most prestigious programmes at top-ranked global universities. These include renowned institutions such as Princeton, Oxford, Harvard (HLS, HKS, HBS, HSPH), Cambridge, Yale, Stanford (GSB, ENG), MIT (Sloan), UCLA, UC Berkeley, the University of Chicago, LSE, Imperial College London, Kellogg, Columbia, Carnegie Mellon, Cornell, the University of Toronto, UT Austin, London Business School (LBS), HEC Paris, and Georgetown, across both undergraduate and graduate programmes. In 2024 alone, Wallick Consulting students achieved numerous admissions to the top five global LLM programmes. Since 2017, Wallick Consulting has helped students secure scholarships totaling approximately $7 million, including $2.9 million in 2024.

Wallick's deep passion for helping students, combined with her exceptional ability to connect with them and identify gaps in their profiles, aligns perfectly with her extensive understanding of the expectations at top-tier universities. She has demonstrated her expertise by consistently guiding students in her cohort to admissions at prestigious institutions worldwide.

After seven successful years of building her practice in India and supporting the global student community, Wallick is now expanding her services to the UAE. As one of the most cosmopolitan regions in the world, the UAE is a fitting choice for Wallick Consulting's expansion, reflecting Wallick's commitment to serving a diverse international community. Through her interactions with students educated in the UAE, Wallick has observed their strong intellectual curiosity and high academic standards. She is eager to help UAE students reach their full academic potential by gaining admission to the world’s top universities, contributing to the global knowledge ecosystem, and making a positive impact on the world.

A Unique Opportunity for Aspiring Students

"Top-tier universities like Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, and Cambridge are renowned worldwide for their academic excellence, cutting-edge research opportunities, and unparalleled career prospects. The growing competition for limited admissions reflects the increasing global demand for world-class education. International students are drawn to these prestigious institutions for their rigorous academics, influential networks, and pathways to remarkable careers. However, this global appeal has made the admissions process more selective than ever," says Wallick.

Wallick believes that building a strong academic support system around students significantly enhances their chances of a successful outcome. Starting early and having a well-structured plan is key to navigating the challenging admissions journey.

