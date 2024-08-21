Explained: UAE’s new exam and assessment policies for students

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

The UAE has announced the introduction of comprehensive updates to student assessment policies across all educational levels. “These evidence-based policy updates are grounded in [the] best practice, and intend to enhance the quality of educational outcomes, in line with the UAE leadership’s aspirations,” stated Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, on Tuesday.

The updates include changes to assessment policies, notably the weightings of the three academic terms and the balance between formative and central assessments. One of the changes is the replacement of traditional exams with skills-based evaluations for students in the second cycle, specifically for those in grades five through eight.

Instead of sitting for exams at the end of the academic year, these students will now be assessed through project-based evaluations that focus on the practical application of their theoretical knowledge, Khaleej Times reported earlier.

Al Amiri explained: “The central exam for Cycle 2 students in the second term has been replaced with a project-based assessment that focuses on skill measurement, and helps students put theoretical knowledge into practice, further enriching their learning outcomes.”

Here’s what you need to know about the evaluation weightings for the next academic year:

Q: How will the weightings for the academic terms change for students in Cycles 2 and 3?

A: The evaluation weightings for students have been adjusted to 35 per cent for the first term — due to its longer duration; 30 per cent for the second term; and 35 per cent for the third term. This new structure reflects the length and academic expectations of each term more accurately.

Q: Why were the weightings adjusted?

A: The weightings have been adjusted to better align with the number of school days and the anticipated outcomes for each term. This change is designed to ensure a more balanced and reflective evaluation of student performance.

Q: What changes have been made to formative and central assessments for Cycles 2 and 3?