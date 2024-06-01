E-Paper

Dubai: Top 15 cheapest universities offering undergraduate courses

Here are some economical options for high school graduates to pursue their education in the emirate

Meher Dhanjal
Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 8:00 AM

Students in the UAE, or looking to move to the country, learn and grow in an environment that is home to people of various cultures – providing an enriching educational experience.

When it comes to Dubai, students receive many perks – from reduced prices on the burger they grab between classes to slashed costs on the metro rides they take in the city – making it much more affordable.


If you are graduating high school soon and looking for options to pursue your higher education in Dubai, then, here are some options that would be easier on the pocket according to KHDA:


NumberUniversity NameAverage Fees
1Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and TechnologyDh21,650
2Islamic Azad University (IAU)Dh24,638
3Institute of Management Technology - DubaiDh40,326
4Moscow University for Industry and Finance (Synergy)Dh44,040
5Manipal Academy of Higher EducationDh46,406
6Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani (Bits Pilani) Dubai CampusDh49,800
7University of EuropeDh50,820
8Abu Dhabi UniversityDh51,157
9Amity University DubaiDh54,965
10Curtin UniversityDh55,525
11SAE InstituteDh56,790
12Murdoch University, DubaiDh56,991
13British University in DubaiDh57,292
14University of Wollongong in DubaiDh57,717
15Saint Joseph University DubaiDh57,960

