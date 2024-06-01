Dubai: Top 15 cheapest universities offering undergraduate courses

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 8:00 AM

Students in the UAE, or looking to move to the country, learn and grow in an environment that is home to people of various cultures – providing an enriching educational experience.

When it comes to Dubai, students receive many perks – from reduced prices on the burger they grab between classes to slashed costs on the metro rides they take in the city – making it much more affordable.

