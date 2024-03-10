Dubai school announces distance learning; most to resume in-person classes after heavy rains

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 4:40 PM

A few Dubai schools announced distance learning on Monday while most institutions will resume in-person classes after heavy rains lashed the emirate on Saturday.

Despite a forewarning from the authorities earlier about the inclement weather, the downpour in the country resulted in widespread disruptions leading to road closures, vehicles submerged in water, and traffic tailbacks.

Following the adverse situation, the education regulator of Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Sunday tweeted that if the weekend's unpredictable weather led to rain damage, Dubai's private schools, nurseries, and universities might implement remote learning on Monday.

Taking to X, KHDA had said, “In case of rain damage due to the unstable weather over the weekend, Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities may offer distance learning on Monday, March 11. Stay safe everyone.”

Khaleej Times reached out to several schools - most indicated that they were ready for in-person classes, while only a few said otherwise.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School, Dubai said, “In consideration of the safety and security of students, Gulf Indian High School Dubai is offering Distance Learning tomorrow for KG students to grades 9 and 11. However, the CBSE Board exams scheduled for tomorrow will go unchanged. This has been communicated to both the parents and KHDA. Special arrangements have been made to ensure that the board exam students reach the school in time.”

Tireless work of support teams

School heads stressed that schools remain open tomorrow, thanks to the tireless work of support teams.

Gillian Hammond,​​​​ Principal of Repton School Dubai and Chief Education Officer of Excella said, “We are fully open for all classes, all year groups. Our talented site teamwork 24/7, 365, if needed. As a world-class day and boarding school, our aim is to always remain open, no matter the weather, as long as families feel it is safe to travel.”

Zafar Raja, Group Chief Operating Officer, GEMS Education said, “We are delighted to announce that we expect all our schools in the UAE to open as usual on Monday. That is due in major part to the tireless work throughout of our fantastic schools’ support teams who did an amazing job preparing the campuses for Saturday’s deluge and then followed up today (Sunday), resolving any issues that would have prevented the safe return of our students.”

Early weather warnings helpful

Principals emphasised that early weather warnings from the authorities also proved to be advantageous for all.

‘The secret was early communications to all our schools of the approaching weather front... thanks also to the early warnings from the relevant government entities across the emirates, and then very hard work ahead of Saturday taking all the appropriate actions possible to safeguard our schools,” Raja said.

Head teachers assured that they will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide regular updates to their families regarding school and bus operations.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the unsung heroes of our schools – our dedicated support staff. Their professionalism, dedication, and expertise are fundamental in ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff, which is always our top priority,” added Raja.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO & Principal, Credence High School, said, “We will be doing face-to-face learning tomorrow. The school premises is safe and clean and we were well prepared for school operations. We look forward to our students enjoying the first day of the week at school.”

