Dubai school among world's top 150 private institutions in 2024

Jumeirah College features in Carfax Education's recently released fifth annual Schools Index, a global education consultancy's ranking of leading schools.

The selection criteria encompass academic performance, university preparation, and the school's distinctive ethos. Schools are chosen based on their local and international reputation and their ability to prepare students for life beyond academics.

Other factors, including technology and sustainability, are also considered. The Schools Index offers a detailed overview of the curriculum and fees, along with practical information like travel times to nearby airports.

Top schools listed for 2024 providing exceptional education for pupils include world-renowned British schools such as Eton College, Harrow, Wycombe Abbey, Rugby School and Brighton College, as well as those further afield, such as King's College in New Zealand and Vienna International School. New entries in The Schools Index this year include UK Senior School Haileybury and UK Prep School Windlesham House.

Nicholas Brain, Principal/CEO, of Jumeirah College said, “We are absolutely delighted to be included once again in The Carfax Education Schools Index as one of the very best private schools globally."

Brain added, "Jumeirah College is a school with a big heart, huge ambition and incredible students who are ready to take on the world!”

This year's Schools Index, carefully curated by international experts, highlights each school's distinctive impact on education, recognising strengths in academics, facilities, university preparation, unique ethos, and how they equip students for life beyond the classroom. Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education, Carfax Education, said, "Now in its fifth year, The Schools Index has become a valuable resource for parents looking for the very best education for their child, wherever they are in the world – as well as for the private schools sector." New entries include the Epsom College, Malaysia and The British School of Bahrain.