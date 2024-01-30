Dubai: New school, 295 classrooms; expansion to raise 15,000 seats by 2033

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 7:23 PM

An ambitious project will see over 6,400 seats, 295 classrooms and a new school come up in Dubai, which will raise the total number of seats offered to 15,000 by 2033.

A budget of Dh530 million was approved as part of the 'Dubai Schools' project by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Tuesday.

As part of the project, a new school is being established in Al Khawaneej, and the Dubai Schools Al Barsha branch is currently undergoing expansion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This will contribute to adding over 6,400 seats, 295 classrooms and 123 laboratories and specialised classrooms. It will also raise the total number of seats offered by 'Dubai Schools' to 15,000 by 2033.

"We are committed to establishing an innovative education system in Dubai that is capable of nurturing and empowering capable future leaders," Sheikh Hamdan said.

The expansion of the ‘Dubai Schools’ project aligns with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to enhance the quality of education in Dubai and position it among the world’s top 10 cities.

The project aims to build a world-class education system in the emirate, with a focus on increasing the number of schools and seats available, investing in new technologies and facilities and promoting innovation and creativity in the classroom.

Innovative Emirati schooling system

The Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha schools are direct outcomes of the ‘Dubai Schools’ project. In its inaugural academic year, the ‘Dubai Schools’ project welcomed 1,205 students, then increased its capacities to 1,965 students by the second year. By the academic year 2023/2024, the number of enrolled students reached 2,580. The schools have a diverse student body, with representation from 38 different nationalities.

International standards

The new school in Al Khawaneej, spanning 446,720 square feet, is designed to accommodate 4,028 students ranging from kindergarten to grade 12.

The state-of-the-art institution is being built in accordance with international standards, offering 149 classrooms and 71 laboratories and specialised classrooms equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

The school will feature an array of amenities, encompassing three indoor pools, including a semi-Olympic pool, indoor sports halls, dedicated sports hall for early years, a football pitch adhering to international standards and five outdoor courts. Furthermore, it will house an expansive 11,800 square foot library, enhancing the overall learning environment.

The expansion of the Al Barsha branch will enhance its capacity by adding 2,408 seats through 98 new classrooms, resulting in a total capacity of 3,520 students upon completion.

The project will feature two indoor pools, including a semi-Olympic pool, along with a football pitch designed in accordance with international standards. Additionally, the expansion will encompass two sports halls, seven versatile outdoor courts, a library spanning 6,800 square feet and 52 laboratories and specialised classrooms.

The Knowledge Fund Establishment and Dubai Municipality announced that the projects have achieved a 50% completion milestone, with both expected to be ready for the academic year 2024/2025.

Launched in March 2021, the ‘Dubai Schools’ project seeks to provide an innovative school model that offers high-quality education at an affordable cost. The project also creates a new Emirati schooling system that provides a high standard of education rooted in national values.

ALSO READ: