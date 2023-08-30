Dubai: New Pakistani school for 4,000 students planned in the city

The Emirates Football Club shared photos of the Andrea Iniesta sporting the kandura, headgear and the traditional Bisht coat
Pakistan Association Dubai is planning to open a school in the emirate which will provide the community with quality education.
“One of the pressing needs of the community is education. A lot of other nationalities have come up with outstanding institutions. Hence, we need to have more quality schools and education institutions for our community here,” said Dr Faisal Ikram, president of Pakistan Association Dubai.
The association has been working on the project over the past year and has envisioned a very comprehensive feasibility plan. It is also working with the relevant government entities for approvals to take the project forward.
Once approved and completed, the school is expected to be able to accommodate around 4,000 students.
Currently, only a few schools cater to the 1.7-million-strong Pakistani community, which is the second largest community in the UAE. Majority of these expats work and live in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Among these institutions are Pakistan Islamia High School in Sharjah, H.H. Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School in Dubai, and Pakistan Education Academy in Dubai.
Currently, most Pakistani students in the UAE are enrolled in British curriculum institutes.
“We are in the process of acquiring land from the government. We will be seeking support from the community also. Based on the trust we have developed over the years, we hope that we can bank on that and go back to the community and broaden the donor base,” Dr Faisal told Khaleej Times in an interview.
The association has successfully completed the auditorium, sports complex, and a new building dedicated to the medical centre as part of the Own-a-Brick campaign with the help of the community in the UAE.
