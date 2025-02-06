Dubai grants licences to 16 top higher education institutions

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Students in Dubai and the UAE will have even more access to world-class learning with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) granting licences to 16 international universities.

The international universities that have been granted licences are — The University of Manchester, Louis, Hult International Business School, Scie University College, Middlesex University Dubai, Esmod Dubai, University of Europe for Applied Sciences, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, Murdoch University, Georgetown University, Skema Business School, ESCP Business School, University of Bradford, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Curtin University and De Montfort University Leicester.

The step is in collaboration with the Ministry of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and is part of the objectives of the Education Strategy 2033.

