E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Are you a Metro baby? RTA may sponsor your education

Those born on September 9 (from 2009 to 2023) can also attend a celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 9:46 PM

Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 10:02 PM

As Dubai Metro celebrates 15 years, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced academic sponsorship to pursue higher education for some citizens. To apply, eligible students can visit the RTA website.

What are the conditions?

The student must:


  • Be a UAE National
  • Have been born on September 9, 2009
  • Have a cumulative GPA of over 90 per cent

Those born on September 9 (in the years 2009 to 2023) – Metro babies – can also attend a celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai on 21 September 2024.

Under the theme "15 Years on Track," RTA will celebrate the occasion with a range of entertainment activities, surprises, and initiatives. These include limited-edition ice creams and post stamps, discount Nol cards, Metro-souvenirs, and musical performances at Metro stations.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE