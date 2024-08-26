Dubai: Are you a Metro baby? RTA may sponsor your education

As Dubai Metro celebrates 15 years, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced academic sponsorship to pursue higher education for some citizens. To apply, eligible students can visit the RTA website.

The student must:

Those born on September 9 (in the years 2009 to 2023) – Metro babies – can also attend a celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai on 21 September 2024.

Under the theme "15 Years on Track," RTA will celebrate the occasion with a range of entertainment activities, surprises, and initiatives. These include limited-edition ice creams and post stamps, discount Nol cards, Metro-souvenirs, and musical performances at Metro stations.

