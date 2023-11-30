Dubai: 83% of students enrolled in Indian schools attend those ranked 'Good' or higher

Photo: KT file

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 1:25 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 2:02 PM

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) revealed on Thursday that 83 per cent of students at Indian curriculum schools now attend those rated ‘Good’ or higher, with at least four schools improving their ratings this year. This is equivalent to 15,000 students in the academic year 2023-24.

The percentage has increased by 10 per cent from the previous year.

This year, 32 Indian curriculum schools, with a total of 94,499 enrolled students, underwent inspection. None of the schools experienced a decline in ratings, and four upgraded their status from 'Acceptable' to 'Good'.

One school achieved an 'Outstanding' rating, 10 were assessed as 'Very Good', 14 as 'Good', and seven as 'Acceptable'.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA said, “Dubai has ambitious targets for the growth of its economy and population and high-quality education will be central to achieving these targets. Our vision is to transform Dubai into a global destination for education and this starts with every school and every classroom. We are grateful to Dubai’s Indian curriculum schools for their support and for being part of a school community that reflects the innovation and excellence that exemplifies Dubai.”

Well-being was introduced as a key focus area during inspections last year. Twenty-nine (91 per cent) Indian curriculum schools have ranked 'Good' or better in this category.

Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau said, “As Dubai’s private schools sector has grown, so has the access to high-quality education for families. This is indicated by the 83 per cent of students in Indian curriculum schools rated 'Good' or better this year, compared to 45 per cent when inspections first started in 2009-10. We remain focused on increasing the proportion of students receiving 'Good' and better education each year.”

“The inspection reports are being published before the end of the second term for Indian curriculum schools to offer parents better and timelier access to the information they need to decide on the best school for their children.”

