Dubai: 39 new private schools, nurseries to open for upcoming academic year

Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:16 PM

Thirty-nine new private schools, nurseries, and universities are set to open in Dubai for the upcoming academic year, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Overall, these institutions add more than 16,000 seats to the emirate's private school sector at a range of fee levels, said the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The new openings include five UK-curriculum schools:

Dubai British School Jumeirah

GEMS Founders School Dubai South

New Dawn Private School in Muhaisnah,

Hampton Heights International School in Twar

Springfield International School in Al Aweer

One French-curriculum school is also starting operations:

Lycée Francais Jean Mermoz South in Al Barsha South

Twenty-nine new early childhood centres (ECCs) are due to open, too, in addition to seven centres that began welcoming students in June and July, including the first ECC to offer the Chinese curriculum in Dubai. The majority of new ECCs will offer the UK early years foundation stage curriculum.