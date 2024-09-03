Dubai: 3 schools shut after failing to meet quality standards

Doctors said these could be linked to travel, transition to structured schedules
Three Dubai schools were closed at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year due to not meeting quality standards.
According to the education regulator in Dubai, this highlights "the priority placed on student welfare".
This information was shared by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) during a ‘Meet the CEO’ event organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) on Monday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
No further information was shared about the schools during the meeting.
Notably, Dubai schools have typically undergone annual inspections and received new ratings, except during the pandemic when inspections couldn’t be conducted. These ratings, which range from 'Outstanding' to 'Weak', are based on a specific set of criteria that is then tied to fee adjustments.
However, it was recently announced that private schools in Dubai will not undergo full inspections during the 2024-25 academic year, except for new schools entering their third year of operations in the upcoming academic year.
But schools could submit a request for a full inspection to the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) which would be subject to review and approval at KHDA’s discretion.
Schools had been asked to submit their request by 5 July, 2024. Institutions with approved requests will be notified during Term 2 of the 2024-25 academic year.
Meanwhile, during the recent event, the KHDA Director General Aisha Miran, mentioned that preparations for the current academic year began in January, with the authority actively seeking input from various stakeholders in the education sector.
This involved over 50 sessions, engaging more than 700 individuals and 290 educational institutions to gather feedback from parents and educators. The goal is to develop the most effective and efficient educational model that aligns with the community’s needs and keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid growth.
When asked about Dubai’s education sector, particularly regarding private education institutions, she emphasised three key factors — diversity, flexibility, and high quality. Dubai currently has 223 private schools serving over 365,000 students and offering 17 different curricula. The sector is expanding, with six new schools opening this academic year.
Miran also pointed out that Dubai currently has 285 early childhood centres offering 17 different curricula and educational programs. In the 2024-2025 academic year, 29 new centres are set to open, including the first to offer a Chinese curriculum, adding 2,838 new enrolment slots. This expansion demonstrates the sector's diversity and continuous growth to meet community needs, she stated.
She also mentioned that Dubai hosts 38 licensed higher education institutions, accommodating nearly 35,000 students and providing over 650 academic programs. Four additional higher education institutions will be opening this year, with KHDA committed to attracting institutions that enhance the sector with high-quality content and effective teaching methods, she added.
Additionally, the KHDA DG outlined the education regulator’s main priorities for the new academic year.
She said, “Our focus will be on growth, bolstering Dubai’s reputation as a premier global destination for high-quality education, while offering diverse options for parents.”
She noted significant enrolment increases over the past two years, with a 16 per cent rise in early childhood centres, a 12 per cent increase in schools and higher education, and a 25 per cent growth in international students.
Miran emphasized support for the Dubai Social Agenda and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which includes the launch of 39 new educational institutions - six private schools, 29 early childhood centres, and four international universities, including the first Chinese university inspired by the UAE-China partnership.
ALSO READ:
Doctors said these could be linked to travel, transition to structured schedules
Policies covering e-scooters and mopeds should be developed, say experts
The cost of the relief airlift, amounting to Dh1.48 million, was funded by Dubai Humanitarian's Global Humanitarian Impact Fund
The team of over 22 youngsters from various schools in Dubai have been designing, building and programming the robot for over three months now
The institute will be collaborating with prestigious higher education institutions based in the emirate
Both sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern
Of these interactions, 129,381 were via virtual assistant while 28,064 were emails
During today's cabinet meeting, it was revealed that government revenues reached Dh546 billion while expenditures amounted to Dh402 billion