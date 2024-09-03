Dubai: 3 schools shut after failing to meet quality standards

File photo

Three Dubai schools were closed at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year due to not meeting quality standards.

According to the education regulator in Dubai, this highlights "the priority placed on student welfare".

This information was shared by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) during a ‘Meet the CEO’ event organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) on Monday.

No further information was shared about the schools during the meeting.

KHDA inspections

Notably, Dubai schools have typically undergone annual inspections and received new ratings, except during the pandemic when inspections couldn’t be conducted. These ratings, which range from 'Outstanding' to 'Weak', are based on a specific set of criteria that is then tied to fee adjustments.

However, it was recently announced that private schools in Dubai will not undergo full inspections during the 2024-25 academic year, except for new schools entering their third year of operations in the upcoming academic year.

But schools could submit a request for a full inspection to the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) which would be subject to review and approval at KHDA’s discretion.

Schools had been asked to submit their request by 5 July, 2024. Institutions with approved requests will be notified during Term 2 of the 2024-25 academic year.

Preparations for current academic year

Meanwhile, during the recent event, the KHDA Director General Aisha Miran, mentioned that preparations for the current academic year began in January, with the authority actively seeking input from various stakeholders in the education sector.

This involved over 50 sessions, engaging more than 700 individuals and 290 educational institutions to gather feedback from parents and educators. The goal is to develop the most effective and efficient educational model that aligns with the community’s needs and keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid growth.

When asked about Dubai’s education sector, particularly regarding private education institutions, she emphasised three key factors — diversity, flexibility, and high quality. Dubai currently has 223 private schools serving over 365,000 students and offering 17 different curricula. The sector is expanding, with six new schools opening this academic year.