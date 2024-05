Dubai: 100 students from 5 schools learn diplomacy at United Nations simulation

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 5:41 PM

About 100 students of various nationalities from five schools in Dubai learnt the rudiments of diplomacy and international relations as they recently participated in the first edition of Junior DIAMUN, a simulated United Nations (UN) conference for students.

Hosted by Dubai International Academy (DIA) Emirates Hills, the gathering carried the theme ‘Innovating Towards a Sustainable Future’. The young delegates engaged in debates and proposed solutions for global issues. They honed their skills in writing, public speaking, research, critical thinking, and self-management.

Delegates came from five schools operated by Innoventures Education, including DIA Emirates Hills, DIA Al Barsha, Raffles International School, Raffles World Academy and Collegiate International School. They were divided in committees to debate topics such as gender disparity, disaster preparedness, global warming and climate change, water shortages, poverty and hunger.

Noel Stephen, 10, a student of DIA Emirates Hills who wrote a resolution titled ‘Preparedness in the face of natural disasters’, said the conference “was a great opportunity to debate about and identify solutions for global issues.”

Maryam Rashed Alshamsi, a 10-year old Emirati student from Raffles International School, shared how confident she felt after presenting her position paper. She said: “I presented a resolution on encouraging the adoption of a circular economy in the fashion industry. We emphasised the importance of educating consumers and raising awareness.”