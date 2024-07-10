CBSE curriculum to change for two classes this academic year

File photo

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:58 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 1:05 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated that there will be no change in the existing curriculum or textbook for all classes except for 3 and 6 for the coming year, as per a new notice released by the board on Wednesday.

As per a new notice released by the CBSE, all the CBSE-affiliated schools were once again instructed to continue using the same textbooks for the other classes as they did in the previous academic year (2023-24).

"The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has informed CBSE through a letter dated 18.03.2024 that new syllabi and textbooks for Grades 3 and 6 are currently under development and will soon be released. Consequently, schools are advised to follow these new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 in place of textbooks published by NCERT till the year 2023. Additionally, a bridge course for class 6 and concise guidelines for class 3 is being developed by NCERT for facilitating a seamless transition for students to new pedagogical practices and areas of study aligned with NCF-SE 2023," the board said.

"There will be no change in the curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the academic year 2024-25, commencing from April 1, 2024," the board further stated.

The board also mentioned that it will provide the annual curriculum for classes 9 to 12, containing academic content, a syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices, and assessment guidelines.

All the guidelines are based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, which was adopted by CBSE.