Back to school in UAE: Teachers urged to use technology as new academic year begins

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 4:43 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 4:58 PM

School teachers must continuously adapt to the rapid advancements in technology and shifting educational trends, which requires them to regularly update their skills, said a leading education expert, as a new academic year gets underway.

Khaled Al Remeithi, director of educational strategy development at the Presidential Court and National Experts Programme alumnus, highlighted the importance of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes for teachers.

“One key challenge for schools, in general, is staying ahead of the rate of change by supporting CPD programmes. Considered an important component of education, CPD enables teachers to engage in activities such as attending workshops, seminars, conferences, or completing courses, to help improve their understanding, and learn new teaching methods and technologies while gaining new insights into their teaching practices,” Al Remeithi told Khaleej Times.

“These programmes help foster a culture of innovation and adaptability in schools, which is why the Ministry of Education has made CPD a priority in the UAE,” he said while talking about major challenges faced by public schools in developing effective teaching strategies.

Last week, the ministry organised the ‘Specialised Training Week’ in preparation for the new academic year with the attendance of more than 23,000 educational personnel, including teachers, school leaders, and specialists from across the country. The workshops aimed to equip them with the latest innovative educational tools that can be leveraged in their teaching roles.

“More than ever before, education must be seen as an ever-evolving field and it is imperative that teachers continue to develop to help our students shape meaningful futures in a changing economy.”

Khaled Al Remeithi, director of educational strategy development at the Presidential Court and National Experts Programme alumnus. Photo: Supplied

Reducing teacher burnout

Al Remeithi pointed out that public schools can help develop effective teaching by reducing the number of hours that teachers have to dedicate to administrative tasks, often cited as a source of teacher burnout.

“By automating routine administrative tasks, schools can free up teacher workflows, giving them more time to focus on activities that support student learning,” he said while pointing out a recent Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), which reported that the causes of stress for teachers include having too much administrative work and keeping up with changing requirements.

According to research by McKinsey, existing technology can help teachers reallocate 20 to 40 per cent of their time toward activities that support student learning.

Innovative teaching methods

Al Remeithi said that adopting effective use of artificial intelligence can help increase student engagement, facilitate personalised learning as well as create more inclusive learning environments.

“Teachers are already reporting the benefits of using ChatGPT as a personalised 1:1 math tutor that is valuable for students, for instance. AI tools can be a catalyst for the transformation of our public schools but it requires a commitment for equitable holistic education that targets the needs of students and gives them the opportunity to thrive. AI can be used ethically if students are taught the correct way of using it. One example can be using AI to help enhance grammar or comprehension based on a conversation, helping students understand to speak effectively and concisely in the real world.”

Al Remeithi discussed several innovative teaching methods that enhance learning in core subjects.