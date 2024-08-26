Back to school in UAE: Over 1 million students return for new academic year after summer break

Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than US$3.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The iconic yellow school buses were once again back on Dubai’s roads on Monday morning, with the majority of 1.1 million students returning to UAE schools after their two-month summer break.
Schools have implemented staggered start times to allow for introductions, school tours, and orientation sessions, helping new students adjust to their environment, peers, and academic expectations.
Students in Dubai appeared thrilled as they returned to school after the extended holiday. Many were seen taking photos with friends using fun "welcome back” props in creatively decorated photo booths.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
They eagerly shared stories of their holiday adventures, with some recounting their travels while others caught up with classmates.
For many, reuniting with friends brought immense joy. Year 10 student at Star International School Al Twar, Erin said, “Returning to school after two months feels like a mix of relief and adjustment. The long summer break has been great for relaxation and catching up with family in the UK, but now it’s time to get back into the school routine."
"It’s a bit of a shock, moving from a laid-back summer to the structured schedule of school, but there’s also a sense of anticipation about reconnecting with friends and teachers," the British student added.
Although adjusting to early mornings after the holidays was challenging, the welcoming atmosphere of the school and the anticipation of moving into a senior class made the transition smoother for the students.
Aamir Mithaiwala, a Year 7 student from Dubai International Academy said, “Starting Year 7 is going to be both exciting and nerve-wracking for me. I am looking forward to exploring a new school environment, meeting new teachers, and making new friends. I also cannot wait to catch up with my old friends.”
They highlighted that while the summer break provided a much-needed pause, resuming the regular routine required extra effort.
“Waking up early in the morning was a little difficult to start with but I guess everyone was doing it. But I am excited for the increased responsibility and making decisions about my own learning and activities,” he added.
Meanwhile, Divit, a Year 12 student at The Aquila School said, “I am excited to be coming back to school, and especially excited because there is a new building for us. I am happy to be meeting with old friends and teachers and I am looking forward to making new friends this year, as well as meeting some of the new teachers.”
At Indian curriculum schools, a new term has begun, with senior students already anticipating their upcoming exams.
School principals across the country are delighted to see schools full of life again, with classrooms and corridors buzzing with activity after the long break.
Tracy Crowder-Chloe, principal at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi said, “We are excited to welcome 2,000 students to our two campuses in Saadiyat Island. Students are excited to meet their new classmates and teachers, and we have plenty of activities to help them settle in and get to know each other.
"Furthermore, we have invited parents to meet tutors and class teachers to discuss the outlook of the new academic year. Our Parents, the Cranleigh Community Committee has also organised a Parent Coffee Morning and Meet Your Teacher sessions during this first week of school, underscoring our commitment to collaboration when it comes to the education of our students.”
School leaders noted that they have been getting ready for the new school year several weeks in advance and have been especially busy over the last two weeks.
Wayne Howsen, principal at The Aquila School, said, "school is not the same without the pupils here so it is great to welcome back so many existing families as well as welcome our new families."
"We are so happy to see the school alive with pupils who are excited to start a new year of amazing learning. We are especially excited that our secondary pupils have moved into our new building with a range of specialist facilities and classrooms that will further enhance their experience," he added.
To manage the traffic around school areas schools have dedicated parking and crossing points in place, with proficient security team managing and directing traffic to ensure a smooth transition for parents and students.
“We also have our dedicated Senior Leadership Team stationed at every gate and drop-off point to assist parents. We are working closely with the Saadiyat Management office to address any traffic issues promptly and find solutions on the spot.
“We have implemented a staggered approach during the first two weeks of school to help our FS1 students acclimate to a classroom setting with short visits and interactions with their teachers and classmates,” added the head teacher.
Schools have been reminding families to park and drive safely urging families to walk down to school if they live in close proximity.
“There have been some changes regarding parking and traffic around The Aquila School, and as the safety of our community is of the utmost importance to us, over the last few weeks we have shared messages reminding families to remember to park and drive safely around school, and also urged them to walk to school where possible,” added Howsen.
ALSO READ:
Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than US$3.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Motorists have been asked to comply with speed limits, especially in areas around schools and avoid distractions like using mobile phones
For these residents, the inability to connect with their loved ones has turned the devastating natural disaster into a nightmare
Research focusing on students aged between 18 and 23, found that noise pollution leads to symptoms like stress, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating
'The decision reaffirms our determination to contribute to building bridges to help the people of Afghanistan,' a UAE official says
Parents whose children need tablets and computers for school are trooping to these shops to save big
The invitation is to attend the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum 2024 in Riyadh from October 29-31
Among the 400 people who participated in Dubai Cares’ ‘Back to School’ initiative held in Abu Dhabi on Friday, many had Palestinian and Sudanese roots