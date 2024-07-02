Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and space sciences: UAE toppers reveal future plans

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 6:07 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 6:21 PM

Students in the UAE are thinking beyond the traditional sciences when it comes to their future. The top high school students for academic year 2023-2024 are planning to pursue careers in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and space engineering, in addition to medical science.

The performing students were congratulated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai in a post on X.

Ward Mahmoud was among the eight students who graduated top of their class. Ward, a Palestinian born and raised in the UAE, secured the top spot in the general stream for private education. He is planning to pursue AI or data science at Khalifa University.

Alyazia Al Shamsi, who topped the general stream at the Applied Technology High School for Girls, is planning to pursue space engineering. When asked why, she said "I got inspired by the UAE’s successes in space". She also underscored the importance of time management and steadfast family support in pursuing her ambitions.

Nada Al Maazmi having bested other students in the advanced stream at the Applied Technology High School in Ajman, is determined to study cybersecurity engineering at the American University of Sharjah. She said pursuing a career in cybersecurity engineering is driven by a “deep commitment to serving my country".

Meanwhile, other students are interested in pursuing medical sciences. Abdalla Mekhimar, the top student at Ras Al Khaimah Boys' School in the advanced stream of the government education sector wants to “contribute to humanity” by studying medicine.