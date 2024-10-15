Abu Dhabi revises limits of school bag weight for students in private sector

Schools in Abu Dhabi will soon have to ensure that the weight of students' backpack does not exceed 5-10 per cent of their own weight, a revised policy issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge says.

The authority calculated specific weight limits for students across grades on the basis of recommendations by the American Chiropractic Association.

The individual factors of each student such as their overall health, physical strength, and any existing health conditions should be considered to avoid adverse effects on their spine or body.

This advisory added that schools will be expected to comply with this policy from February 1, 2026.

Here is the maximum backpack weight for students: