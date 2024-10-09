Abu Dhabi announces 39 new policies for private schools, 27 for early education institutes

New policies to enhance governance, teaching quality, and student wellbeing, ensuring a more effective and accountable educational environment
In a major shift for the emirate's private education sector, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has announced 39 updated policies for private schools, alongside 27 new policies designed for Early Education Institutions (EEIs). Effective from the 2024/25 academic year, these policies create a structured framework that aligns Abu Dhabi’s education system with global best practices while addressing local needs and cultural considerations.
The policies foster consistency, ensure accountability, and help maintain a safe learning environment. They result from extensive collaboration with over 400 key stakeholders, including government entities, private schools, and EEIs.
The 39 updated policies for private schools are categorised into key pillars:
Similarly, the 27 new policies for EEIs are structured into:
Sara Musallam, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, said: “This comprehensive set of policies is fundamental to Abu Dhabi and UAE's vision for education. By setting clear, research-based regulatory requirements, we create a path for continuous improvement across our private schools and EEIs, ensuring our students are prepared to contribute to a globally competitive society. The policies also ensure equity and consistency in the quality of education, providing transparency and accountability for educators while enhancing the overall education experience for students and parents.”
To ensure accountability, Adek will conduct compliance visits and gather feedback from private schools and EEIs. Full compliance of most of these policies is expected by the next academic year. In support of this, Adek has launched a robust compliance program, which began in the current academic year, initially prioritizing three key policies: The Staff Eligibility Policy, the Career and University Guidance Policy, and the Physical Education and School Sports Policy, ensuring alignment with the highest standards of educational quality and safety.
The updated 39 private school policies create a comprehensive framework that enable effective operations and enhances student learning and wellbeing. Key updates include the Career and University Guidance Policy, which guarantees students a smooth transition to higher education.
Additionally, updates on the Inclusion Policy aligns with the new ALN module on eSIS, providing more flexibility in appointing Heads of Inclusion and Inclusion Teachers. It also introduces support for assistive technology, allowing schools to apply for funds to ensure students have access to essential learning tools.
Other policies, such as the In-school Specialist Services, Student Mental Health, Safeguarding, and Student Behavior, are designed to guide schools in identifying students’ unique needs and adapting interventions to support their wellbeing. Additionally, the Parent Engagement, Cultural Consideration, and Sustainability Policies enhance school practices and support a well-rounded educational environment.
The EEI policies lay the groundwork for evolving learning experiences, ensuring equity and access while supporting every child in realizing their potential. They enable EEIs to provide quality education that prepares children for academic and personal success. ADEK's introduction of measures to engage the wider school community fosters parental involvement and ensures consistent quality across institutions.
New EEI policies include the Food and Nutrition Policy, which emphasizes the importance of providing safe, nutritious meals while incorporating cultural elements such as Emirati cuisine and promoting table manners. Additionally, the Personal Care Policy focuses on preserving children's self-respect by ensuring privacy during personal care and leveraging these interactions to support personal and emotional development.
Building on these foundational measures, the Settling-in Policy is designed to facilitate a smooth transition for both children and parents. By offering flexible schedules and settling-in procedures, it ensures gradual integration into the EEI environment. Furthermore, the Child Supervision Policy revises adult-child ratios, ensuring more personalized attention and creating a safer, nurturing early education space that supports children’s physical, emotional, and cognitive growth.
