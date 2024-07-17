3 UAE students shortlisted for $100,000 'Global Student Prize 2024'

Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 3:00 AM

Three students in the UAE have been named in the top 50 Global Student Prize 2024 shortlist.

Maha Nawaz, Faris Saadaat Bajwa, and Mohammad Erfan Firouzi, were selected from over 11,000 applications from 176 countries.

The annual Chegg.org $100,000 award is given to one exceptional student who made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers, and on society beyond.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Varkey Foundation partnered with Chegg.org to launch the annual Global Student Prize in 2021, a sister award to its $1 million Global Teacher Prize. The prize is open to all students at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills program. Part-time students, as well as students enrolled in online courses, are also eligible for the prize.

Outstanding students

Maha Nawaz, a student at Dubai College, studying Computer Science, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and EPQ at the A-levels is a trailblazer in brain-computer interfacing and engineering. Inspired by her brother's needs, she is focused on helping those with disabilities. She has created two prosthetic hands: one using Arduino and another controlled by the mind through machine learning.

A TEDx speaker and e-NABLE volunteer, the 17-year-old provides 3D-printed prosthetics. Academically, she excelled with top GCSE scores and distinguished herself in Olympiads. As the leader of the Computer Science Society, she organises workshops and mentors others in 3D printing and coding. Her initiatives have extended to Pakistan, where she works to improve education and healthcare. Maha’s mind-controlled prosthetic, recognised by IEEE, showcases her dedication to inclusivity and diversity in STEM.

Faris Saadaat Bajwa, an Environmental Sciences student at Dubai College, is a passionate environmentalist. His childhood visits to the zoo inspired him to learn more about the impact of climate change on wildlife.

His work includes internships with the WWF, founding 'Yalla Mangroves' for global mangrove restoration, and publishing research. Academically outstanding, he won a silver medal in the British Biology Olympiad and joined the Oxford Climate Society. As a UAE Youth Ambassador, he has led various environmental initiatives, including the Mangrove Escape Room at COP28.

The 17-year-old advocates for conservation through presentations. His platform collaborates internationally, which aims to plant 100,000 mangroves and combat climate change, reflecting his dedication to biodiversity.

Mohammad Erfan Firouzi, a Biology student at The Westminster School, Dubai is a dedicated environmental advocate who began his research at age 10, focusing on biodiversity and conservation. The 20-year-old authored 'The Year Earth Changed' and has contributed to scientific research, earning him the Round Table Global Youth Award. Firouzi founded 'The Wildlife Focus', and he leads environmental campaigns and workshops.

Recognised globally, he has spoken at forums like COP28, amplifying conservation efforts. He also makes educational content for 'The Wildlife Focus' YouTube channel and 'The Nature Talks' podcast. His work engages communities worldwide, fostering environmental awareness and sustainable practices.

UAE students have a history of excelling in the Chegg.org Global Student Prize. Vansh Gadhia was included in the top 50 shortlist for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2023. Meanwhile, Maya Bridgman was a top 10 finalist for the prize in 2022. In 2021, Lamya Butt became a top 10 finalist.

Heather Hatlo Porter, Chegg’s chief communications officer congratulated the three UAE students who made it to this year's shortlist. “Huge congratulations to Maha Nawaz, Faris Saadaat Bajwa and Mohammad Erfan Firouzi. Chegg not only celebrates your achievements but also the endless possibilities that exist when young minds are driven by a passion for change.

The top 50 Global Student Prize finalists deserve the opportunity to have their stories told and their voices heard. After all, it is their dreams, insights, and ingenuity that will illuminate a more hopeful future for everyone."