Ed Sheeran concert in Dubai: How to beat traffic on day 2

Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has put out a advisory, warning people to expect delays due to the Ed Sheeran concert. Taking to social media platform X, the authority wrote:

“RTA reminds you of an expected delay on Dubai-Al Ain Rd. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, until 1:00 AM, in conjunction with Ed Sheeran concert at The Sevens Stadium. Please use public transport and plan your trips ahead to ensure you easily reach your destinations.”

The award-winning English songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is in Dubai as part of his Mathematics tour, performed to a packed audience of approximately 30,000 people on Friday. He will take to the stage for a second time in front of a sold out crowd on Saturday evening.

Several people took to social media to share their experiences after the concert on Friday. One user complained that she spent over 4 hours in traffic after the concert and was able to get home only by 3am. Some shared that it took them more than an hour to get out of the parking area. Others said the traffic was usual and expected for a sold out concert of its magnitude.

Some others shared tips on how they left early to beat the traffic and traded location pins on the best places to park for minimal disruption. One user shared how she parked near a metro station and took a taxi to the event. Some said they reached as early as 5.30pm for the 9pm concert.

ALSO READ: