Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 recorded in Indian Ocean

It occurred at 7.46pm UAE time, National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology said

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 8:46 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck was recorded in the Indian Ocean, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 7.46pm UAE time, it said.

Web Desk

