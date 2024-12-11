'Early gift from above': Dubai expat wins $1 million in raffle draw ahead of child's birth

Just weeks before welcoming his first child into the world, Vinod Puthiya Purayil's life changed as he was crowned a millionaire. The emotional soon-to-be father, originally from Kannur, Kerala, calls this win a 'gift from above' for his growing family.

The 29-year-old equipment operator at Dnata, Purayil's life has taken a joyous turn. The soon-to-be father won the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire Series 483 with ticket number 1880, which he purchased online on November 30.

"I was driving when I got the call from Dubai Duty Free," said Purayil, still in disbelief. "I was shocked as they asked me about my details. I had no idea why they needed my information until they told me we had won."

Purayil has been pooling resources with friends, colleagues, and family for the past four years to participate in the draw. Every month, about ten people from his group buy tickets, alternating the names on the tickets for each series. "The moment I heard it, I immediately informed all the group members. They were beyond excited,"

This time, his friends' group purchased the ticket that won the jackpot, to which Purayil had contributed Dh50. "Some people contribute Dh50, and some contribute Dh100. With my share, I'll receive around $100,000 (Dh367,300) from the win," he said.

It is not just one group where Purayil contributes to buying the tickets; he participates in four groups. "I spend more than Dh300 every month buying tickets in four different groups, but it's all worth it now."

The winner shared that his wife, who is seven months pregnant, is in India. "I told her about the win, and she started weeping with joy. This is an early gift for our baby. It's a blessing for our growing family," he said.

Purayil and his group members plan to meet at the Dubai Duty Free office to finalise their plans and celebrate their incredible win. "All my group members are meeting tomorrow morning to discuss what we will do with the winnings. It's a collective joy for all of us," he said. "I have never experienced anything like this. This is not just my win but a blessing for all my group members and my family. The timing could not have been more perfect, with my child arriving soon," said Purayil, adding that this win is about hope, joy, and the promise of a brighter future for his unborn child.