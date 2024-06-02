Dubai's RTA warns of traffic delay on Oud Metha Road

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 2:24 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 3:09 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned motorists of traffic and expected delay on Oud Metha Road on Sunday (June 2).

In a social media post, the authority said delays are expected on the major road and the surrounding internal streets near Al Wasl Club today, from 7.30pm to 10.00pm.

The traffic is due to the football match between Al Wasl and Al Nasr. Fans can take the Dubai Metro to Al Jadaf station to watch the game. RTA will provide buses to transport fans directly to the stadium.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow the directional signs to ensure a smooth journey.

For anyone driving to watch the game, here are parking options that RTA has provided:

1,500 spots in the parking area directly surrounding Al Wasl Club

1,600 spaces in the adjacent lot next to Al Wasl Club