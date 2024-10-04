Dubai's RTA lifts ban on e-scooters for Metro riders

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:28 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:44 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Friday announced that commuters can carry some e-scooters on the Metro and Tram.

Foldable e-scooters without a seat can be carried at all times during operations. They must, however, fit into the size specification of 120cm x 70cm x 40cm and must not weigh more than 20kg.

The authority said that foldable e-scooters will now be permitted in metro trains again, however, they must comply with these new rules listed below: