Dubai's RTA launches new tourist bus; trips to begin next month

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 2:49 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of a tourist bus service that counts the emirate’s landmarks as its stops. Set to roll out in September, the ‘On & Off’ bus service will help tourists and residents discover Dubai’s tourist attractions.

Starting from Dubai Mall, passengers will visit eight of Dubai’s key attractions and landmarks: Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque, and City Walk.

The bus will operate from 10am to 10pm, and will leave every 60 minutes from Dubai Mall. The journey will take two hours, with the fare set at Dh35 per person valid for the whole day.

