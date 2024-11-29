Dubai's Parkin to hike parking fee to Dh6 for 'premium areas' during peak hours from March

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Premium parking charges will be implemented across Dubai beginning March next year, Parkin PJSC announced on Friday.

The fee for premium parking spaces will be Dh6 per hour from 8am to 10am; and 4pm to 8pm. Other charges will be Dh4 per hour for all other public paid parking spaces.

Parkin said: “Premium Parking spaces will be strategically designated to provide drivers with convenient access to high-demand areas, including public transportation hubs, such as metro and bus stations, as well as central business districts and major shopping destinations.”

These zones will be clearly marked with dedicated signage and tariff details on display, with additional information readily available on the Parkin website, via the Parkin mobile app and social media channels.