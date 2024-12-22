Dubai's New Year travel rush: App allows passengers to declare goods prior to flights

Dubai Customs on Sunday said it has expanded its inspectors team at Dubai International Airport to deal with the busy period over the next couple of years.

The authority said it deployed 77 inspection devices — 58 for large luggage and 19 for hand luggage — along with additional support tools for inspection operations.

Dubai International (DXB) earlier said that it will see a surge in travellers as the winter holiday season unfolds, with over 5.2 million guests expected between December 13 and 31. The daily average was projected at 274,000 guests. The weekend from 20th to 22nd December will also see peak activity, with an estimated 880,000 guests passing through.

Dubai Customs is deploying advanced digital solutions and increasing the number of inspection officers during peak holiday travel periods to streamline passenger processes.

It has introduced the smart iDeclare app, allowing travellers to declare goods, personal belongings, gifts, currencies, and cash in advance. This system also facilitates the processing of transactions prior to arrival, reducing customs clearance times to under four minutes at the red channel.

“The continued success of Dubai International Airport reflects the joint efforts of several entities, including Dubai Customs, which is committed to welcoming travellers efficiently, enhancing services, and ensuring their satisfaction... During peak travel seasons, such as holidays and celebrations, Dubai Customs activates a streamlined approach that ensures smooth operations while maintaining the highest levels of security and efficiency,” said Khaled Ahmed Khoury, acting director of passenger operations at Dubai Customs.

"The continued success of Dubai International Airport reflects the joint efforts of several entities, including Dubai Customs, which is committed to welcoming travellers efficiently, enhancing services, and ensuring their satisfaction... During peak travel seasons, such as holidays and celebrations, Dubai Customs activates a streamlined approach that ensures smooth operations while maintaining the highest levels of security and efficiency," said Khaled Ahmed Khoury, acting director of passenger operations at Dubai Customs.

He also highlighted that communication between duty teams, building managers, and team leaders remains constant around the clock to address any challenges during duty periods. On-ground visits by building managers, inspection directors, and team leaders are conducted during holidays and special occasions to monitor operational progress. Dubai Customs offers travellers essential information through its website, dubaicustoms.gov.ae, including the customs guide that outlines what travellers can declare, prohibited items, duty-free exemptions, and excess baggage policies.