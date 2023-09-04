Dubai's Global Village wins international award for health and safety management

With the winter break starting soon, educators are confident that the students appearing for boards will utilise it to prepare for the examination
Dubai's Global Village has bagged international recognition from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for its health and safety management.
For the second consecutive year, Global Village has won the 'Gold' RoSPA Leisure Safety Award. Each year, nearly 2,000 participants compete for this recognition in what stands as the United Kingdom's longest-running health and safety industry awards.
The Global Village will open a week earlier this year, welcoming visitors from October 18. The family theme park will be open for 194 days till April 28, 2024.
The entertainment park received more than 9 million visitors in its last edition.
Three expats, hailing from different countries, won the latest edition of the 'Triple 100 Raffle Draw'
They took a loan against their house and travelled the world for all the F1 races this year with their last stop being Abu Dhabi
Rosaries are crafted from various materials, including wood, precious stones, ivory, pearls and other natural materials
Egypt was the first country in the region to join the WiN Middle East Chapter
In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family-run cake sale is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store
The temple was built in the late 1950s and has been a place of worship for the Hindus residing in the country since then
Islam places importance on sustainability — as seen in this saying of the Prophet: 'If the Final Hour comes while you have a shoot of a plant in your hands and it is possible to plant it before the Hour comes, you should plant it'