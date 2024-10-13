Dubai's Global Village opening soon: Ticket prices, timings, new attractions; all you need to know

With three days left for Dubai's iconic landmark Global Village to open its doors to visitors, the tourist attraction has announced more exciting details for loyal residents as well as first time guests.

Set to open on October 16, the Season 29 will boast new additions and experiences spanning across entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions.

From ticket prices to timings, here's all you need to know about the beloved winter destination this year.

Ticket prices

Tickets for Global Village have seen an increase from last year. During the previous season, weekday tickets were available online for Dh22.50 and any-day passes were open for booking at Dh27.

The destination has made this year's tickets available for booking online on its official website, mobile application and gates (once it opens).

Weekday tickets (valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays) will cost Dh25.

Any-day tickets cost Dh30.

Entry is free for children aged 3 and below, seniors above 65 years old, and for people of determination.

New limited editions VIP ticket packages opened up for pre-booking from September 24. This years packs are as follows:

Mega Gold Pack worth Dh4,745: Global Village Gold VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass

Mega Silver Pack worth 3,245: Global Village Silver VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass

These packs come with an ultimate platinum plus annual pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts which gives holders unlimited access to all parks, Green Plant and a 20 per cent discount at Lapita Hotel, Legoland Hotel, among others.

The classic VIP Packs returned with the Diamond VIP Pack available to buy for Dh7,350, while the Platinum Pack was on sale for Dh3,100. The Gold Pack costs Dh2,350 and the Silver Pack is priced at Dh1,750 each.

Timings

On the opening day, October 16, Global Village will be open from 6pm until 12am.

Excluding the first day, regular timings for Global Village on Sundays to Wednesday are from 4pm to 12am.

On Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays the destination will be open until 1am.

New attractions