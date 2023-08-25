Dubai's DP World to invest $510 million in India's Gujarat state

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said in a statement issued today that it will not be lenient in dealing with violators
Dubai-owned ports giant DP World will invest around $510 million to build a new container terminal at the Kandla port in the Indian state of Gujarat, its group chairman said on Friday.
"It will enable the delivery of trade opportunities by connecting northern, western and central India with global markets," Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, who is also DP World's CEO, said after the signing of an agreement between the Deendayal Port Authority and DP World officials.
The Indian government earlier this year approved a plan by Hindustan Infralog Private Limited, a joint venture between DP World and the state-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, to develop the terminal on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.
DP world, which operates in 73 countries, last week reported a nearly 10% fall in first-half profit to $651 million despite a 13.9% year-on-year rise in revenue to more than $9 billion.
The new terminal, which should be completed by early 2027, will boost container traffic in India and reduce the cost of logistics, company officials said.
DP World operates five container terminals in India — two in Mumbai and one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai – with a combined capacity of about 6 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), giving it a market share of 28% of container traffic volume in the country.
The new terminal will take the combined capacity to 8.19 million TEUs, a company statement said.
DP World’s Indian port and terminal investments are aligned with the country's Vision 2047, which aims to quadruple port handling capacity and develop logistics infrastructure to boost economic growth, the statement said.
ALSO READ:
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said in a statement issued today that it will not be lenient in dealing with violators
From December 3 to January 7, visitors can have this exclusive experience on the 1km-long climate-controlled street
The Ghiath vehicles were initially designed and developed for Dubai Police in response to the demand for a new breed of mobile policing solutions
The new banknote is being issued in the same blue colour, for easier identification and will go into circulation on Thursday, November 30
Earlier in the day, Rulers in four other emirates announced similar pardons
The prisoners' eligibility for the pardon was based on their good character and behaviour
This will only be applicable to violations that have taken place before November 30, 2023
This grants housing loans to more than 3,600 nationals and exempts hundreds from paying debts