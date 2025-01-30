Dubai: Would you get your car washed by a 'ghost'? Haunted cleaning service starts at Dh50

Dubai’s Al Rashidiya is buzzing with screams and excitement, thanks to a haunted car wash that combines terror with car cleaning services.

Created by Dubai-born Egyptian brothers Omar and Ahmed Elrafie, the facility is redefining interactive entertainment with a chilling twist.

As the shutters roll up, you’re greeted by eerie red lights, horrifying sounds, and ghosts ready to deliver some serious scares.

Cars roll through a tunnel of terror, where soapy water is sprayed onto windscreens by spectral figures who grunt and groan. One ghost climbs onto the bonnet, knife in hand, while another sneaks into the car, taking over the passenger seat. Just when you think the horrors are over, masked figures pop into the back seat, adding to the spine-chilling experience.

“It’s a spooktacular, interactive experience,” said Omar Elrafie, who admitted he doesn’t personally believe in ghosts. “The response has been overwhelming — people, including adults, have left screaming. Omar emphasised that while the experience may be spooky, it doesn’t compromise on quality. "Our main strength lies in offering impeccable car wash services, including styling.”

The haunted car wash, known as Lamsat Alfakhama, features an all-costumed crew of up to 12 workers, trained intensively in body language and scare tactics. Each ghostly encounter is tailored to leave guests unnerved, yet impressed. “Our staff sneaks into cars and makes customers believe they’ve left — only to jump back in,” Omar explained.

The pricing is competitive, with a salon car wash at Dh50 and Dh60 for SUVs. Additional passengers pay Dh15 each. “Our prices are at par with fuel station car washes, but the value is unmatched. You get a spotless car and a lot of fun. Haunted houses and escape rooms cost significantly more — starting at Dh200 — and you don’t even leave with a clean car,” Omar added.

To keep the chills fresh, Lamsat Alfakhama has plans to introduce new themes. From February 15, Squid Game-inspired experience will take over, featuring the iconic Red Light, Green Light game and the Cookie challenge, where one lucky participant will win Dh1,000. Other upcoming themes include Jurassic Park and Mental Hospital.

Omar revealed that developing the concept was a journey of trial and error. "We experimented with different backdrops, colour schemes, and costumes. I first invited my family and friends for a trial — they were scared. Then my fiancee came, and she was terrified. That's when I knew it was a hit." Operating six hours daily, the facility serves around 50 cars per day. Omar and Ahmed are thrilled with the growing demand. "This isn't just a car wash — it's a rollercoaster of screams, surprises, and spotless finishes," Omar said. Ready to scream while getting your car cleaned? Head to Al Rashidiya — but be warned, it's not for the faint-hearted.