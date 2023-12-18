Dubai: Worried about losing your Nol card? How to keep it safe, get your money back

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Worried about losing your Nol card along with the topped up balance in it? Well, there's a personalisation feature allows users to get their money back along with other benefits.

Apart from offering different types of cards, RTA gives customers a chance to personalise their cards and avail many benefits through the upgrade.

Those who have an existing Silver or Gold card don't have to go through the hassle of getting a new one and can instead link their card to their Emirates ID and become a registered user.

From earning points that can be used for countless amenities to blocking your card in case it gets lost, here's why you should consider personalising your card — and how to do it.

Benefits of Nol card upgrade

RTA offers two main perks to commuters who decide to personalise or upgrade their Nol card.

Get Nol plus points: Personalising Nol cards gives users a chance to win points every time they top up their card with the Nol Plus application. Those who have personalised their card will earn one point for every Dh1 spent, whereas unregistered users who use the app earn one point for every Dh2 spent. These points can be used to top up Nol cards as well as in shopping outlets, restaurants, hotels and more.

Redeem your card: In case of loss, theft or expiry of a Nol card, registered users with personalised Nol cards may redeem the money and block their card.

In such a situation, users should first call the RTA toll number to block the card, after which they can visit the website. Under the 'Nol refund' section users can enter their card number and proceed with RTA's procedure to get their money back.

If the amount in the previous card is less than Dh100, it will be returned in cash. Over Dh100 amount can be returned to the new card as Nol balance.

Nol balance: Registered Gold and Silver Nol card users can top up their cards up to Dh5,000. On the other hand, non-registered users can top up to Dh1,000.

How to personalise?

If you have an existing Silver or Gold Nol card, then you have to pay just Dh30 to personalise the card. This means the card is now linked to your Emirates ID and you have been registered as a user.

This process can be done through the RTA website, smart app or the Nol Plus app and can take up to 4 days.

For those looking to buy a new Personal Silver card, a fee of Dh70 is charged. (Dh50 application fee, Dh20 balance)

For a new Personal Gold card, a fee of Dh80 is charged (Dh50 application fee, Dh20 balance, Dh10 card design)

Customers have the opportunity to get cards with special designs too! To get a Silver Nol card with a design, a fee of Dh100 has to be paid (Dh50 application fee, Dh30 special design, Dh20 balance)

Similarly, Gold Nol cards with specialised design cost Dh110 (Dh50 application fee, Dh30 special design, Dh20 balance, Dh10 gold design)

Blue personal card, personalised card

What's the difference then between the personal card and personalising your card? The personal card is a blue colour card that gives concession fares to students, senior citizens, people of determination and social affair beneficiaries. This card has the same features as regular Silver and Gold Nol cards in addition to slashed metro fares.

Personalising a card on the other hand or getting a new personal Silver or Gold Nol card doesn't give customers discounted fares, but it does gives the benefits of earning rewards as well as redeeming their card.

