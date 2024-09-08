Dubai woman seeks help after brother goes missing from JVT

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 6:29 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 6:39 PM

A woman living in Dubai's Jumeirah Village Triangle has put out a desperate plea for her 34-year-old brother who has gone missing from the area.

“My brother Jorge went out for a walk on Sunday morning around 8 and didn’t return," Hanna Karen Arroyo Leyva told Khaleej Times. "He has mental health issues, severe depression and mood disorder."

The Mexican expat said Jorge was dressed in a blue Calvin Klein shirt and black pants when he left the house. “Some people saw him walking in Jumeirah Parks but after that he wasn't seen. He hasn’t eaten or drank anything and with the heat, I am worried he could be in a very bad condition.”

Hanna, who has been living in the UAE for almost a decade, said this is the first time her brother has gone missing like this. “We have been here 10 years, and my brother came for a visit earlier this year,” she said.

“He was doing quite fine. In fact, a few months ago, he even completed his postgraduate degree but after the April rains, his anxiety skyrocketed.”