Dubai: Woman gets 5-year jail, Dh50,000 fine for supplying drugs

A woman has been sentenced to five years in Dubai prison for facilitating the consumption of drugs to others.

The Dubai resident, in her 30s, was convicted by the Dubai Criminal Court for supplying two psychotropic substances — amphetamine and methamphetamine — to a male acquaintance for free.

The case dates back to April 2, 2024, when Dubai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department received a tip-off that a man was using drugs in the Satwa area of Dubai. The information also indicated that he was in possession of narcotics.

Following a thorough investigation, officers confirmed the validity of the information and obtained a warrant from the Public Prosecution on April 3, 2024, to arrest the suspect, search his residence, and inspect his vehicle.

Later that evening, a police team apprehended the man. The man was informed of the charges against him and transported to the Anti-Narcotics Department for questioning.

A urine sample collected from the suspect tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, both of which are classified as controlled psychotropic substances under the UAE law.

During the interrogation, the man confessed to consuming the substances and revealed that he had obtained them from the female defendant free of charge.

He admitted that he had received drugs from her on two occasions.

Searching the man’s residence, officers discovered four packets of crystal meth. The suspect directed them to the location of the drugs which he had sourced from the defendant.