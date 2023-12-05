Dubai: Win new cars, up to Dh500,000 in cash at shopping festival this year

The lively celebrations kicked off on Saturday, signalling the start of a three-day weekend filled with laser displays, fireworks, and substantial discounts
The much-anticipated 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which will run for 38 days from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024, is just around the corner. As always, the festival brings a whole host of opportunities to win prizes in its raffles and draws.
For this edition, that includes the chance to win a luxury apartment, luxury cars and millions of dirhams in cash.
Entrants can win up to Dh100,000 in cash every day with the Enoc Raffle. With Pre-DSF and DSF raffle draws, you can spend Dh25 at Zoom, a minimum of Dh50 at Autopro, or make a minimum purchase of Dh75 on select services at Tasjeel to get a raffle coupon. Every day, one winner will take home Dh10,000 in cash in the Pre-DSF draws. One winner will take home Dh50,000 each month until January in the online raffle, and during DSF, 30 winners will each take home a cash prize of Dh100,000.
Every day from December 9, 2023 to January 14, 2024, the DSF Mega Raffle will be giving away brand-new cars to winning ticket holders. You can enter this raffle at the Gold Souk, through select kiosks and malls citywide, and by purchasing AutoPro services. To participate, all you need to do is purchase a raffle ticket for Dh100 at Enoc or Eppco petrol stations in Dubai. You can also enter online through the Idealz website or app.
Every ticket holder is also entered into the DSF Grand Raffle where one lucky winner will walk away with Dh500,000 in cash at the end of DSF.
The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has a raffle which you can enter by spending a minimum of Dh200 at any participating mall. You will get a chance to spin the wheel on a live stage. The draws will take place on December 16, 23 and 30, as well as on January 6 and 13. A total of 25 lucky winners will take home cash prizes of up to Dh40,000 each.
Gold and jewellery enthusiasts can win up to 25 kilos of gold with Dubai Jewellery Group until January 14. You can find details of this raffle here.
ALSO READ:
The lively celebrations kicked off on Saturday, signalling the start of a three-day weekend filled with laser displays, fireworks, and substantial discounts
In this unique farm, visitors get the opportunity to witness diverse agricultural techniques from close quarters
The Emirates Football Club shared photos of the Andrea Iniesta sporting the kandura, headgear and the traditional Bisht coat
The latest magnitude 6.6 quake, which hit at around 6:36pm, is one of several strong aftershocks felt in the region since late Saturday
The winner who claimed his prize at Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket plans to consult with his mother and wife to explore options on how to utilise the prize money
An Emirati medical team is supervising the hospital, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds
Geospatial Data platform launched by the UAE Space Agency will help them get a report detailing the quality of the soil in their farms
Titled ‘Singing for the Children of Zayed’, the concert at Abu Dhabi hospital paid tribute to the teachings of the visionary leader