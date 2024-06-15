Dubai: Win Dh300,000, gold in Eid Al Adha raffle draws; here's how

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 12:52 PM

Shoppers in Dubai have the opportunity to win big at various raffle draws with prizes up to Dh300,000 this Eid Al Adha.

The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has brought back its annual Eid Al Adha Raffle, giving shoppers the chance to win a part of the Dh200,000 prize pool. Those who spend Dh200 at one of the 18 participating community malls will receive a digital raffle coupon and 22 winners will be drawn over the next three days of Eid to win varying amounts, ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh15,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shoppers can increase their chances by combining receipts of multiple purchases to have additional entries into the draw.

Participating malls are Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Center, Al Quoz Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue Mall, Central Mall, Century Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Mall, Marhaba Mall, Mudon Community Centre, Serena Marketplace, Shorooq Community Centre, Silicon Central Mall, Times Square Centre, Town Mall, and Villanova Community Mall.

Modesh raffle draw

The biggest prize will come from the Modesh grand raffle draw. Those who purchase the Modesh Shopping Card – which costs Dh10 on the Dream Dubai app and website – will be in the running to win Dh300,000 in cash in the Eid Grand Prize raffle.