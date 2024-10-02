Dubai will not face overtourism in the foreseeable future, say industry experts

Photo: Wam

Dubai, a global tourist city, will not become an overtourism destination as it has been planned well with a variety of attractions across different places and it also constantly reinvents itself, which is its biggest strength, industry executives said.

“Dubai doesn’t have the problem of overtourism. The city has done a fantastic job of not getting to a point where everyone is crowding around the same spot. In Venice, every tourist wants to do a gondola ride. However, the canal has a limited capacity and can fit in a limited number of gondolas without a traffic jam," said Aradhana Khowala, CEO and founder of Aptamind Partners.

"Dubai is a large city and highly developed with excellent infrastructure. Areas of interest are well spread out. The entertainment options are in each of the city’s different zones. There is no overcrowding in one area. In Venice and Barcelona, the problem happens in key areas as parts of the city are empty,” she added.

Khowala was speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit taking place in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Currently, there are around 93 cities across over 60 countries facing overtourism. European cities are much smaller from a size and scale perspective and that is where the problem arrives.

Venice has a 50,000 local population but it gets 2.5-3 million visitors; Barcelona has a 1.6 million local population and it get 32 million visitors. Santorini in Greece has a 15,500 local population and it gets 2 million visitors, out of which 800,000 are cruise passengers. Similarly, Iceland’s 370,000 residents receive 2-3 million visitors.

Dubai’s 3.6 million residents received 17.1 million visitors last year, but its diversity, wide range of tourist offering and excellent infrastructure don’t make it overcrowding for tourism. The emirate will also plan different downtowns across the city to ensure that one area is not cluttered with people and vehicles.

JS Anand, founder and CEO of Leva Hotels, echoed Khowala's views.

“I don’t see overtourism in Dubai. It has the right amount of tourism and infrastructure support and it is able to handle the tourism. For overtourism, you should go to Rome. There is no place to walk. But Dubai is well-planned,” said Ananad.

Overtourism happens when people in one area crowd out residents, impacting the environmental and ecological aspects of the city. This puts a lot of pressure on natural resources and residents of the city, as they can’t afford a good life due to traffic jams and the high cost of living.