Dubai: Why night beaches have become popular among tourists, residents

Jumeirah night beach

Dubai night beaches have been attracting tourists and residents in droves, especially during the summer months.

Their popularity is reflected in numbers. The night beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 welcomed approximately 1.5 million visitors in just 18 months of their opening in May 2023, said the Dubai Municipality.

There are several reasons why night beaches have caught people's fancy.

Covering a total distance of 800 metres, they boast of advanced lighting systems for safe 24/7 swimming. There are also electronic screens continuously displaying educational and public-awareness content.

A team of rescuers, comprising an operations manager, an assistant operations manager, three rescue supervisors, and 16 trained lifeguards, is always stationed on the beaches.

The beaches are also equipped with modern rescue tools and beach bicycles with the team ensuring that all safety requirements are met.

In addition, the Municipality has set specific hours for night swimming between sunset and sunrise.

Ibrahim Juma, Director of the Public Beaches and Water Canals Department at Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the high turnout at the night-swimming beaches reflects the success of a project designed to offer a unique tourism and entertainment experience.

“The initiative allows residents and tourists to enjoy the beauty of Dubai's beaches at night, ensuring the highest levels of comfort, luxury, and quality of life,” said Juma.

“It aligns with Dubai's integrated efforts to establish itself as a global leader in quality of life and as one of the top international tourist destinations.”

'Disabled-friendly'

A major highlight of the beaches is that they are disabled-friendly.