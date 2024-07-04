Dubai: Why do tyre bursts rise during summers? Authority issues safety tips

The aim is to revive heritage names, highlight national identity and social and cultural characteristics that reflect the emirate’s history
Have you noticed a surge in accidents during the summer season in Dubai? This often happens due to tyre failures during the scorching months.
Tyres are more prone to failure due to malfunctions and lack of checks. Hence, it is crucial to do a full vehicle check-up before the season arrives.
Tyres may often burst due to multiple reasons ranging from heat pressure, overloading, damage and inflation to the age and quality of the tyre.
Dubai Police has issued safety tips that motorists must follow to stay safe and avoid accidents. These are:
Recently, police in Abu Dhabi also warned motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023.
