Dubai: When stand-up comedians made people laugh without saying a word

Photo: Supplied

Imagine attending a live stand-up comedy session without a single word being spoken. That is the experience over 100 deaf participants got when they gathered in Dubai for a first-of-its-kind festival. The Dubai Deaf Fest, organised by inclusive agency Amsaan tours which kicked-off on Thursday, had informative sessions and comedy skits, with sign language interpreters helping all participants with everything they needed.

On the first day of the fest, the atmosphere was uniquely quiet, yet the scenes were vibrant. It was a one-of-a-kind experience, filled with pin-drop silence as groups of people animatedly signed to one another.

Bursts of laughter were visible in their expressions, creating a palpable sense of shared understanding that transcended spoken words. As the comedy shows began, attendees from diverse cultures connected through a common language — sign language —finding joy in their interactions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among the interpreters was Nabil Al Sharqawi. With an upbringing deeply rooted in deaf culture, Nabil brought an unparalleled perspective to the festival, shaped by his unique role as the hearing child of deaf parents. Originally from Egypt and the fifth of 13 siblings, Nabil grew up in a unique household where communication was rooted in sign language. From an early age, he learned to navigate the world through their perspective. “Sign language is my mother tongue,” he said, reflecting on his upbringing. “It was my first language, even before I learned to speak.”

Nabil’s parents not only taught him sign language but also instilled in him a deep appreciation for the deaf community’s resilience. “Our home was full of expression,” he recalled. “Facial expressions, gestures, and signing were our way of sharing everything— stories, emotions, and even jokes.” This early immersion gave Nabil an intuitive understanding of the deaf experience, shaping his ability to bridge gaps between deaf and hearing communities.

KT photo: Waad Barakat

Although Nabil initially pursued engineering, his passion for connecting with the deaf community led him to join Amsaan Accessible Tours. “This festival is groundbreaking. It’s more than an event; it’s a bridge for cultural understanding and inclusivity,” he said.

Another key interpreter at the event, Majed Al Bloushi, a 30-year-old Emirati Amsaan Brand Ambassador and Relationship Manager. Deaf himself and raised alongside three deaf siblings, Majed’s upbringing was a testament to perseverance and adaptability. “When I started with Amsaan a year and a half ago, it was a chance to bridge my passion for guiding and the deaf community,” he signed to Khaleej Times.

With training in human resources management and experience as a tour guide, Majed sees the festival as an opportunity to connect deaf participants from around the world and showcase the UAE’s culture in a unique way. “The deaf community here in the UAE is tight, so meeting all these people from across the world and introducing them to my country culture in our own language is special,” he added.

Photo: Supplied

The Dubai Deaf Fest’s activities underscored its mission to create a barrier-free environment. Highlights included a comedy performance by deaf comedians, guided tours to Expo City Dubai and Soluna Beach Club, and a desert safari — all led by deaf guides with full accessibility support.

Additionally, the festival showcased products and services by deaf entrepreneurs, empowering the community and fostering economic inclusion. The event drew participants from across the globe, including the UAE, Europe, the USA, and Japan, each bringing their unique sign languages and cultural perspectives. Amsaan Accessible Tours Co-founder Vitalii Potapchuk, who is partially deaf, described the inspiration behind the initiative. “My own challenges with accessible travel motivated me to create solutions,” he shared. “This festival demonstrates that inclusivity in tourism is not just possible but transformative.” KT photo: Waad Barakat Amsaan’s pioneering work includes developing a mobile app specifically designed for deaf travellers, featuring sign language translations of itineraries, travel documents, and guides. “This app is a game-changer,” said Vitalii. “It ensures that deaf individuals can travel with confidence and independence.” The festival aligns with Dubai’s vision of being an inclusive global destination, supported by initiatives like the Dubai Team for Accessible Travel and Tourism. Oleksandr Koltsov, CEO of Amsaan Accessible Tours, emphasised the broader impact. “With over 11 million individuals grappling with disabling hearing loss in the Middle East alone, this festival is a timely movement towards creating a more inclusive world,” he said. “It’s not just about tourism; it’s about bridging cultural gaps and celebrating the Deaf community’s talent and unity.” ALSO READ: UAE: Meet Emirati deaf entrepreneur whose bracelets are sold nationwide This inclusive new technology is helping those with hearing impairment to ease communication