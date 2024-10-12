Dubai: Want to organise desert safari, camping trips? How to get e-permits

Winter is coming. It's a good time to organise safari trips and camping experiences for residents and visitors who are looking for desert adventures. For tour companies in the country, business booms as temperatures dip — however, to be able to run outdoor activities, certain requirements have to be met.

Tour companies need to get camping permits through the Department of Economy and Tourism's (DET) website.

From the fees to the required documents, here's a guide to getting an e-permit for desert camping in Dubai:

Before you apply

Companies need to register on the portal. To do that, they need a trade licence, the manager's Emirates ID and passport copy, and a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Any Dubai-based venues or event organisers that are looking to host an event in the city need to sign up. This includes those who operate in free zones.

The annual subscription on the portal costs Dh300, in addition to a Dh10 innovation fee and Dh10 knowledge fee. Registrations are finalised within one business day.

Certain details, such as the company's profile, its name and address, must be entered in Arabic, the DET said on its website.

Applicants should also hold a valid trade licence for operating as an event organiser or venue in Dubai. This license must carry specific activities compatible with the e-permit a company is registering for.

Before applying, companies must have a valid safari permit with 10 vehicles owned and registered under them, or five vehicles plus a bus with a minimum of 45 seats. In addition to this, a minimum of five tour guides should be working at the company.

Safari drivers and tour guides must be under the company visa. No freelancers are allowed in this case.

Safari permits are valid for one year or until the expiry of the tenancy contract. When they expire, an application for a new permit should be made.

Applying for the camping permit

After registering on the e-portal, companies may apply to get a permission to organise desert camping trips.

Required documents