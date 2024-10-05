Dubai: Want to buy jewellery? Gold, diamond, watches up for auction on October 21

This time, registrants will be able to win a chance to bring two guests to Dubai with Emirates flights and hotel accommodation
Dubai Customs on Saturday announced that they will hold a public auction of valuable items not cleared by travellers.
The auction will be held on Monday, October 21, at the Dubai Customs Headquarters Mina Rashid, Customs Training Centre, 3rd Floor.
The types of goods that will be up for the auction are gold and silver, gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, precious and semi-precious stones and watches.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority said that the goods can be examined at Dubai Airports, Terminal 3 (Arrivals), Dubai Customs Museum (Near Exit 4). They can be examined from Monday, October 7, for a duration of 10 days, from 9am to 1pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12pm on Friday.
Dubai Customs said that a non-refundable down payment equal to 10% of the value of the goods to be auctioned must be paid in cash.
The successful bidder must collect the purchased goods within seven days after the auction date. Any uncollected goods within the prescribed period will be forfeited and sold at the next auction, the authority said.
The successful bidder will have to pay VAT and excise tax, the authority added.
Dubai Customs pointed out that the bidders must ascertain the condition and quality of the items.
ALSO READ:
This time, registrants will be able to win a chance to bring two guests to Dubai with Emirates flights and hotel accommodation
Updated rules have been issued for these commuters as experts call for safer batteries to avoid the risk of spontaneous combustion on trains
Both parties also confirmed their shared commitment to improving cooperation in artificial intelligence, especially after the President's recent historic visit to the US
A second accident was reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts
The Federal Public Prosecution is currently investigating several cases pertaining to cheating the examination system
The authority urged drivers to avoid stopping on the shoulder of the road and said that motorists should head to the nearest safe parking area
Rules on carrying the e-scooter have now been updated by the Roads and Transport Authority
In splitting the prize money among 11 people, there would be some maths involved because some pitched in Dh50, others Dh100, and a few gave Dh200