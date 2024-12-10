Dubai Walk to create pockets of nature for pedestrians: Here’s how RTA plans to build them

Photo: Supplied

The 6,500km network of modern walkways covering 160 areas across Dubai will not only increase pedestrian access and soft mobility to reduce carbon emission and make the emirate greener, but will also provide residents and visitors with a more scenic landscape to enjoy the city.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said on Tuesday that the Dubai Walk master plan announced recently will include the construction of 3,300km of new walkways and rehabilitation of 2,300 current pathways by 2040, in addition to more than 900km of walkways planned beyond 2040.

It also involves building 110 pedestrian bridges and underpasses to enhance connectivity as part of “the ambitious plan to increase pedestrian and soft mobility from the current 13 per cent to 25 per cent by 2040.”

The RTA also enumerated the three types of walkways that will be developed, including those that will serve as scenic-leisure walkways, city connectivity pathways, and community walkways.

Different nature settings

The scenic-leisure walkways “will portray the different nature settings of the emirate,” noted RTA, explaining this will be done by developing a 112km waterfront walkway, 124km green walkway, 150km rural walkway, and 64km urban walkway.

The plan will focus on enhancing pedestrian safety, connecting areas with existing walkways, and integrating creative and cultural elements into soft mobility infrastructure, reflecting the unique identity of each area.

The walkways will incorporate greenery, shaded areas, misting systems, interactive digital screens, art displays, sports and entertainment equipment, rest areas, and commercial spaces.

Promoting soft mobility

The city connectivity pathways will meet the first- and last-mile requirements in four key areas, including Al Rigga, Business Bay, Al Badaa, and Dubai World Trade Center. The plan will also cover 30 areas up to 2040, according to RTA.

The walkways are aimed at promoting soft mobility or the use of any type of public or private transport that has no carbon emission, including bicycles, skates, and scooters. More people will also be encouraged to walk.

The main objective is to transform Dubai into a pedestrian-friendly city, aligned with the city’s ‘20-minute city’ goal that will provide “80 per cent of residents access to essential services (schools, hospitals, supermarkets, etc) within a 20-minute commute.”

Dr Monica Menendez, associate dean of Engineering for Graduate Affairs at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), earlier explained to Khaleej Times: “The idea of 20-minute cities is that residents should have access to most essential services and amenities within a 20-minute radius."

This will help solve the emirate's traffic jams, added Dr Menendez, noting: “It must be complemented by the expansion of public transportation (for instance, the bus system), as well as more active modes of transportation (such as expanding and improving the infrastructure for walking, biking, and other forms of micro-mobility) and the provision of more flexible concepts (such as shared vehicles and on-demand transportation) with the aid of new vehicle technologies.”

Connecting communities The local community walkways will serve residents and provide them connections to community facilities. Three areas have been identified in Phase 1 of the project, including Al Barsha 2, Al Khawaneej 2, and Al Mizhar 1. The plan for model neighbourhoods will cover 50 areas by 2040, according to RTA. The Dubai Walk master plan will create hubs and plazas at Etihad Museum, 2nd of December Street, Al Mamzar, and Mushrif; as well as super blocks in four areas, including Al Fahidi, Al Quoz, Al Karama, and Abu Hail. The streets of Jumeirah, Baniyas, Al Khaleej, and Al Muraqqabat Street will also be rehabilitated and turned into boulevards that has more greenery or vegetation on one or both sides. Moreover, the design guidelines for Dubai Walk would include creating continuous and shaded walkways, wayfinding, public art spaces, use of sustainable lighting, and the creation of more green and rest areas.