File Photo

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 9:34 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 8:59 PM

Indian businessman Dr Ram Buxani passed away in Dubai. He was 83. He died at his home around 1am on Monday.

The veteran businessman had landed in Dubai in November 1959 by sea when he was just 18 years old. A well-known business personality and a philanthropist in the UAE, Dr Buxani was chairman of the ITL Cosmos Group. Hailing him as an inspiration for the Indian and business community, tributes poured in from prominent figures.

The Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, mourned the loss of "a guide, a role model and a mentor" to the community.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"He will remain an inspiration for generations of Indians who call the UAE home. He was one of the most prominent Indians in the UAE whose hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and service to the community will always be remembered," Sudhir said.

The ambassador recalled the "warmth, optimism and passion" that Dr Buxani showed during their meetings.

"I pray to God to bestow eternal peace to the departed soul and may his family and friends find the strength to bear this sudden and irreplaceable loss," he added.

Bharat Chachara, CEO of India Club, expressed his deep sorrow over Dr Buxani's passing. "It is a big loss for the Indian community. He belonged to the generation of individuals for whom making money was not everything; they gave back to the community. Visionaries like him were instrumental in establishing institutions such as the Indian High School and the India Club."

Chachara, a prominent Indian expat, said Buxani was one of the founding members of the India Club and served as chairman for two terms. "He had a very dynamic personality and was very passionate about Sindhi culture. Retaining the community's art was a project close to his heart."

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, extended his condolences to Dr Buxani's loved ones.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Ram Buxani. He was a prominent figure in the UAE business community and will be dearly missed. I extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adil Trading Group, expressed his sorrow over the eminent businessman's passing. "I am deeply saddened by the news of Mr Ram Buxani's passing. His presence in Dubai's business landscape was not just significant but transformative, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives."

Datar praised his vision and leadership and how these paved the way for numerous advancements in the community, as he "inspired many with his entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering dedication".

He also emphasised on his philanthropic endeavours. "His commitment to social causes and community welfare extended far beyond boardrooms and profit margins. Through his philanthropy, he supported numerous charitable initiatives aimed at education, healthcare, and social welfare, leaving a legacy of compassion and generosity," he said.

Furthermore, he offered his condolences to Buxani's family during this time. "My thoughts are with Mr Buxani's family, friends, and colleagues who have lost not only a remarkable business leader but also a compassionate human being. May his soul rest in peace and may his contributions continue to inspire and benefit generations to come."

Remembering Buxani as a stalwart of the Indian business community in the UAE, Shamlal Ahamed, MD of International Operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds offered his condolences on the veteran's passing.

"He was a remarkable individual whose six-decade-long career touched countless lives. As one of the first wave of expatriates in the UAE, he established a resoundingly successful organisation, inspiring thousands of entrepreneurs and leaders who followed. Through his advice and assistance, Mr Buxani had also been a major supporter of Malabar Gold and Diamonds since our inception in the UAE," said Ahamed.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this time of sorrow. His presence and wisdom will be dearly missed by the UAE expatriate and business community," he added.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster Healthcare mourned the passing of his friend. "Dr Ram Buxani has been a role model for many Indian entrepreneurs who aspired to achieve their dreams in UAE. As a visionary leader and a cherished friend over the years, we deeply mourn his passing. His legacy and commitment to the community will be remembered for decades to come."

Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, offered his condolences. "With a heavy heart, I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Mr Ram Buxani, a towering figure in the business world and a dear friend. His demise marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements and unwavering integrity."

Describing Buxani's leadership as 'transformative', the chairman said he inspired future generations of entrepreneurs. "Personally, he was a confidant, whose wisdom and encouragement were invaluable. His contributions extended beyond business — he was a compassionate humanitarian dedicated to improving lives."

"In mourning his loss, my thoughts are with his family. May they find solace in his extraordinary legacy," he added.

Raju Shroff, Vice President of the Hindu Temple Dubai committee, said that the members and management team were "deeply saddened to hear the sad demise of Shri Ram Buxani who was a great support to our temple and a patron serving the community services in Emirates."