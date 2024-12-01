Dubai: Up to Dh50,000 fine, impoundment for violating UAE National Day celebration rules

Traffic patrols will be ensuring high levels of road safety throughout this period for smooth traffic flow and to prevent congestion
Photo: KT file
Dubai Police has urged residents and visitors to follow rules and guidelines while celebrating the 53rd Eid Al Ittihad to ensure a safe, orderly, and enjoyable experience for all, while avoiding any accidents.
The authority said patrols will be ensuring high levels of road safety throughout this period for smooth traffic flow and to prevent congestion to guarantee the safety of all road users.
Most of the violations fall under Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment, which can impose a fine of up to Dh50,000 for the release of an impounded vehicle.
Here are the rules that the public must be aware of when heading out for celebrations during the long weekend.
The UAE's Ministry of Interior earlier announced a list of 14 violations for the 53rd National Day celebrations.
Employees of both private and public sectors will enjoy a four-day weekend to mark the UAE National Day, which is called Eid Al Etihad from this year.
