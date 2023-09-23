Dubai: Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan to address 21st Arab Media Forum

Photo: X

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 5:46 PM

Popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan will take the stage at the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum to discuss the transformative power of storytelling in today’s interconnected world.

The region’s largest gathering for media professionals is being organised from September 26 to 27 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Known for his unforgettable role as Ertugrul Bey in the popular TV series ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ (‘Resurrection: Ertugrul’), Engin has captivated audiences far and wide, transcending linguistic and cultural boundaries. The hit Turkish drama, broadcast in more than 70 countries, was dubbed in various languages and watched by around three billion people.

Soft power

Düzyatan's session will seek to explore the influence of film and drama as sources of soft power, one of the key topics being discussed at this year’s Forum.

Mahfoudha Saleh, member of AMF’s Organising Committee, underscored the compelling impact of film and drama, particularly in today's era where content distribution platforms enjoy extensive reach, drawing in sizable audiences, whether through free access or paid subscriptions.

She highlighted the role of such content in shaping perceptions and opinions and fostering positive cross-cultural understanding. Saleh also expressed the hope that productions from the Arab region will attain a similar global appeal, capturing the imagination of global audiences.

Under the theme ‘The Future of Arab Media’, AMF will explore the multi-faceted factors shaping the future of media in the region.

The Forum will bring together over 3,000 distinguished attendees including influential media personalities, ministers and heads of leading local, Arab and international media organisations, as well as thought leaders, intellectuals and writers. The event will also be attended by several renowned actors and producers, who will share their insights on media and entertainment as sources of soft power.

