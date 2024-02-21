Dubai: Traffic to be temporarily suspended on some roads for UAE cycling tour

Photo: UAE Tour

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 7:51 PM

Traffic will be temporarily suspended on some roads in Dubai for the fourth stage of the UAE Tour cycling race on Thursday, the Roads and Transport Authority said on Wednesday.

RTA said that the suspension will take place from 12.30pm to 4pm for 10 to 15 minutes at specific intersections when the competitors pass through.

The suspension will take place in coordination with the Dubai Police.

Motorists are advised to check the route map for details, the authority said.

Watch the video below to know the route map:

Following the successful running of the UAE Tour Women last week, the men's Tour began on February 19 and will run until 25. It is the one and only UCI WorldTour race in the Middle East.

The race, consisting of 980km across seven stages, features four sprint stages, two mountain stages and a 12.1 km long, high-speed individual time trial.

Stage 4, title the 'Dubai Stage,' will see riders traverse a distance of 171km, beginning from Dubai Police Officer's Club and finishing at Dubai Harbour.

Riders will pass through Downtown Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa before heading towards Deira. They will then take in the desert and Al Qudra Cycle Track and Jumeirah Islands. After passing Palm Jumeirah, the riders will crack on for a sprint finish at the Dubai Harbour.

ALSO READ: