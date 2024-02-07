Dubai: Traffic to be temporarily suspended on some roads for UAE cycling Tour

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 8:39 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 9:51 PM

Traffic will be temporarily suspended on some roads in Dubai for the UAE Tour Women cycling race on Thursday, the Roads and Transport Authority said on Wednesday.

RTA said that the suspension will take place from 1.30pm to 4.30pm for 10 to 15 minutes at specific intersections when the competitors pass through.

The suspension will take place in coordination with the Dubai Police.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Motorists are advised to check the route map for details, the authority said.

Watch the video below to know the route map:

Dubai Police urged road users to comply with traffic systems, instructions, guidelines, and rules, emphasising the importance of exercising caution, reducing speeds, utilising alternative routes.

The second edition of the Tour takes place from February 8 to 11.

The first stage, called the Dubai Stage, will see the riders traversing a distance of 122km from Dubai Miracle Garden to Dubai Harbour on Thursday.

Starting in Dubai Miracle Garden, the riders will pass landmarks such as Dubai Sports City, Al Qudra Cycle Track and Global Village before finishing at the Dubai Harbour.

See the route below:

Photo: UAE Tour Women

The Middle East’s one and only women's World Tour race will see 20 teams of six riders each (13 UCI Women’s World Teams and seven UCI Women’s Continental Teams), including last year's winner Italian Elisa Longo Borghini compete.

Photo: Supplied

The Tour consists of four stages — Dubai Stage, Modon Stage (113km), Presight Stage (128km) and Aldar Stage (105km).

The second stage will be from Al Mirfa Bab Al Nojoum to Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The third stage is from Al Ain Police Museum to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday.

The fourth and final stage will see the riders start at Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and finishing ath Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

ALSO READ: